Shaheen Afridi reveals what is close to his heart

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can bowl at blistering pace and bamboozle batters around the globe.
However, in a recent social media post, Shaheen Afridi revealed what is close to his heart. Apparently, it's education.
Shaheen Afridi tweeted pictures of him attending a Sports Gala event at the Prime Institute of Health.
"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," he wrote.
" It was a pleasure to attend Sports Gala event at Prime Institute of Health & Sciences. A commendable effort by the institute Chairman Mr. Abdul Wajid to award 40 fully-funded scholarship to the deserving students of KPK."
