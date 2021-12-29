 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Shaheen Afridi reveals what is close to his heart

"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," writes Shaheen Afridi

By Web Desk
December 29, 2021

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can bowl at blistering pace and bamboozle batters around the globe. 

However, in a recent social media post, Shaheen Afridi revealed what is close to his heart. Apparently, it's education. 

Shaheen Afridi tweeted pictures of him attending a  Sports Gala event at the Prime Institute of Health. 

"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," he wrote. 

" It was a pleasure to attend Sports Gala event at Prime Institute of Health & Sciences. A commendable effort by the institute Chairman Mr. Abdul Wajid to award 40 fully-funded scholarship to the deserving students of KPK."