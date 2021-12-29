Shaheen Afridi reveals what is close to his heart

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi can bowl at blistering pace and bamboozle batters around the globe.

However, in a recent social media post, Shaheen Afridi revealed what is close to his heart. Apparently, it's education.

Shaheen Afridi tweeted pictures of him attending a Sports Gala event at the Prime Institute of Health.

"Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart," he wrote.

" It was a pleasure to attend Sports Gala event at Prime Institute of Health & Sciences. A commendable effort by the institute Chairman Mr. Abdul Wajid to award 40 fully-funded scholarship to the deserving students of KPK."

