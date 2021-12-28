Omicron variant: Abu Dhabi revises entry rules

Abu Dhabi International Airport. Photo: file

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has revised its entry rules following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in various countries.

As per the new standard operating procedures (SOPs), green pass will be required for vaccinated individuals and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated for entering the emirate from within the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.

The new rules will be effective from December 30. The new entry requirements are in line with efforts to continue enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health, said the committee.

Vaccinated people will now show green status on Alhosn App and unvaccinated categories are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours for entering the emirate from within the UAE.