WhatsApp's third blue check is 'fake news'

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is not working on a new feature related to detecting screenshots, according to a report.
WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp watcher, debunked claims that the company is developing any such feature.
“WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it's fake news,” it stated.
In another development, users are complaining that Google Drive backup has stuck up for the last one month.
“I have received multiple reports about this issue. If you are experiencing this bug, please mention your device model, Android OS version, WhatsApp build number,” WABetaInfo advised a user who raised the issue.
