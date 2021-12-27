Engin Altan Duzyatan updates fans about his health after Covid diagnosis

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Sunday updated his fans about his health and his quarantine activities.
Taking to Instagram, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a photo of two books in his stories to update his millions of fans about his quarantine activities.
The books, Engin is going through, include Turkish translation of ‘Even a Journey of Thousands of Kilometers Starts with a Single Step’ by ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu and 'Aynalı Tılsımlar Dükkanı', a novel by Turkish writer Melda Kamhi Kosif.
Engin aka Ertugrul was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had isolated himself at home.
He had shared the news with his fans on social media.
Engin Altan had said, "The result of my Covid test done yesterday is unfortunately positive. I'm having a rest at home. Anyone who has contacted me recently, please get tested."
