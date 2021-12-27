Meghan Markle accused of ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s privacy

Meghan Markle has been called out for her allegedly hypocritical attempts to destroy Archie and Lilibet’s chances at privacy.

Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There she was quoted saying, "Up until now, Harry and Meghan have assiduously, and totally understandably, shielded their little ones and done everything they can to minimise their exposure.”

"Whether wittingly or not, they have just managed to demolish that carefully crafted and maintained wall of privacy they have built around their kids."