Madonna flaunts her ageless beauty and tiny waist in new sizzling snaps

Madonna left fans in awe with her stunning dance moves as she shared her new sizzling pictures on Saturday.

The singing sensation showed off her ageless beauty and tiny waist in chic outfit in new Christmas photos.

'Like a Virgin' hitmaker took to Instagram to share another series of quirky snaps to mesmerise her fans, showing off her ageless beauty while posing in a variety of bold poses.



The 63-year-old hitmaker captioned the post: "Estere knitted my gloves for X- mas! Can you tell how proud I am ?"

The pop star's followers were quick to comment underneath the photo, with one saying: "Wow beautiful amazing Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family."

Another commented: "Merry Christmas Queen you're amazing." While, a third one penned: "Wow beautiful amazing merry Christmas Maddy"

Madonna keeps her 17.3m Instagram followers updated most days with new wacky snaps, mainly shot from inside her lavish family home.