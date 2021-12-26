WhatsApp working on business directory feature

A representational image.

Facebook and other Meta-owned social media platforms have given their users vast opportunities to expand their businesses online.

Popular messaging application WhatsApp is also working to be the best in the sector in order to provide the finest experience for its users, as it is about to release a new feature that allows users to search for nearby businesses, WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp has recently added a new chat shortcut to the 'quick replies' feature and now it is working on similar new features to offer to its users.

Photo: WABetaInfo

If you search for something on WhatsApp, the social app shows different categories, including Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio and Documents. Look above, for example.

Another category 'Business Nearby' will now also appear along with the above-mentioned categories. If you select this category, all the business accounts near your location will appear on your screen.

The feature will be released for both Android and iOS users. The platform has not announced any release date.