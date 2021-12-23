Here's what Meghan and Harry's photographer thinks of Christmas Card 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Thursday issued the first photo of their daughter Lilibet as the couple issued 2021 Christmas Card.
The Christmas card was sent by email through the Archewell charity co-founded by the couple in 2020.
The image shows Meghan raising Lilibet in the air as she sits alongside Prince Harry, who is holding their two-year-old son Archie on his knee.
The picture was taken during the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their home in Santa Barbara, California.
Sharing his thoughts about the photo, Lubomirski said, "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”
