 
close
Thursday December 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Here's what Meghan and Harry's photographer thinks of Christmas Card 2021

Alexi Lubomirski took the family's picture in the summer

By Web Desk
December 23, 2021
Heres what Meghan and Harrys photographer thinks of Christmas Card 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Thursday  issued the first photo of their daughter Lilibet as the couple issued 2021 Christmas Card.

The Christmas card was sent by email through the Archewell charity co-founded by the couple in 2020.

The image shows Meghan raising Lilibet in the air as she sits alongside Prince Harry, who is holding their two-year-old son Archie on his knee.

Heres what Meghan and Harrys photographer thinks of Christmas Card 2021

The picture was taken during the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their home in Santa Barbara, California.

Sharing his thoughts about the photo, Lubomirski said, "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

 
Heres what Meghan and Harrys photographer thinks of Christmas Card 2021