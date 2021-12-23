Shaheen Afridi ignored my advice, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). File photo

KARACHI: Flamboyant batter Shahid Afridi Wednesday opposed Shaheen Afridi's decision to accept the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars, saying he should have focused on his bowling before taking up the responsibility.



The former Pakistan captain, however, wished the star pacer luck for the future and hoped that he proves him wrong with his performance as captain.

While talking to Samaa TV regarding the leadership role, Shahid Afridi said the concept of appointing a senior player as the team's captain is changing worldwide.

“I will give you the example of MS Dhoni under whose captaincy big players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli played and he led the team to several victories.”



He said that a leader is someone who runs the show and adjusts every player according to his capabilities. “This is a leadership quality. The leader gives equal rights to everyone. It is a big responsibility both off the field and on the field.”

When asked about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has recently been appointed captain of the Lahore Qalandars, the star batter said: “When I had a discussion with him, I advised him to not take up captaincy and wait for a couple of years, focus on bowling and play a little more. But he is also an Afridi and didn't listen to me.”

It is good that he has taken a decision and a player must make his own decisions confidently and avail the opportunity that come his way, he added.

“It is a learning process and every player's wish to lead his team.”

‘Babar Azam proved me wrong’

With respect to the Pakistani skipper, Afridi said he was not in favour of Babar Azam's captaincy either and was of the view that increased load might put him under pressure because leading the Pakistani team is not easy.

“You have to deal with the media, manage the team, engage with the board. I was not confident that Babar Azam could lead the national team but he proved me wrong with his performance.”

“It is also possible that Shaheen Afridi too excels in his new role and proves me wrong.”