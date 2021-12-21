PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi vows to do his best for Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AFP/file

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Lahore Qalandars’ captain Shaheen Shah Afridi vowed to do his best for the team during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Afridi said that he always tried his best for Lahore Qalandars, adding that it was a matter of pride for him that he was leading a team from which he had started his PSL career.

Lauding his team, Afridi said, “Our openers are better and middle order is the best.” He said that he will try his best to improve his team.

“One should not take the impression that fast bowers are not fit for captaincy,” he said, adding that legendary fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and others had been the captain of the national team.

A day earlier, the star fast bowler was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the PSL starting January 27.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana had announced that Shaheen Afridi would lead the team as captain in the upcoming season.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

He had lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.