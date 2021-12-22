Update on Abid Ali’s health

Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali.

KARACHI: Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali will undergo another angioplasty tomorrow to have a second stent placed in his heart, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.



The sources said that the cricketer has been advised complete bed rest for two months. After this period, he will be able to resume his cricketing activities.



Ali was diagnosed with “acute coronary syndrome” on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

It was discovered at the "cardiac hospital" he was taken to that two of his arteries are blocked, the sources said. After tests were conducted, he underwent an angiography and angioplasty, they added.



Earlier today, laying on a hospital bed, the ailing batter had requested his fans and well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

"I am thankful to God as I am faring well," Abid Ali said in a video. "I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."

Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings, the PCB said in a statement yesterday.



The PCB had requested the media and fans to "respect his and the family's privacy at this time".

Abid Ali's record

Since his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut in 2007, Abid has been a constant presence on Pakistan's domestic circuit, amassing over 6,000 runs since.

He batted for Islamabad in 2017-18, scoring 231, then followed that up with an undefeated 249 in his ODI debut a few months later.

The player first represented Pakistan internationally at the age of 31.