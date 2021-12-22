Saudi Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz passes away

File photo shows Saudi Arabian flags.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, according to a statement issued by the Royal Court Wednesday.

The funeral prayer will be performed for his soul at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer today, it added.

The leaders of UAE and Kuwait have sent condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the death of Prince Nahar.