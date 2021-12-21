Online interaction with fans: Shadab Khan seeks Sharjeel’s help on marriage question

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (not pictured) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — Qureshi/AFP

During an online interaction with his fans on Twitter, Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan sought help from his colleague Sharjeel Khan when the fellow cricketer asked a question about his plans for marriage.

Shadab hosted a question-and-answer session on Twitter and asked fans to use the hashtag #AskShadab. As soon as the clock struck 9pm, Twitterati flooded the cricketer's timeline with their questions.

During the session, batsman Sharjeel Khan asked the all-rounder when he is planning to tie the knot. In response, Shadab said: "Sharjeel bhai aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn" (I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. Why don't you speak on my behalf?).

#AskShadab also became the top trend in Pakistan within an hour.

Let's take a look at some other questions and responses:

Fans had several questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with a user seeking Shadab's opinion on whether Shaheen Shah Afridi could lead the Lahore Qalandars or not.

At this, Khan said that Shaheen can "absolutely" lead the Qalandars.

Abdul Wahab asked which franchise Shadab would choose if given the choice. He responded that he would always pick Islamabad United unless they decide to release him.

Shadab also revealed that his favourite captain for the seventh edition of the PSL would be former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed — who is playing for Quetta Gladiators.

A fan asked why Shadab, at times, becomes "rude" on the field, "especially with juniors, and in the PSL".

At this, Khan said he "never" acted rudely and that juniors are like his brothers.

Journalist Imran Siddique asked Khan why he still called Sarfaraz "kaptaan" despite him not being in command anymore.

At this, Khan said that Sarfaraz had taught him how to lead, how to look after his team, how to fight for his country, and his teammates.

"My teacher will always be my captain," he said.

A fan asked Khan to use one word for Hasan Ali, to which he responded: "my brother".

A similar question was asked about Mohammad Rizwan, and in response, Khan termed the wicket-keeper-batsman a "champion".

Khan also termed Shahid Afridi as his "inspiration".

Favourite batter?

Khan has termed Steve Smith as his favourite batter.

Favourite footballer?

Pakistan's ODI and T20 vice-captain also revealed who his favourite footballer was. It was none other than the famous Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Favourite T20 World Cup match?

Khan said that his favourite T20 World Cup match was when Pakistan defeated India and registered history.