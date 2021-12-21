Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to get an invite to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year, according to report.



Though the guest list has not so far been announced, there are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the Queen's party.

The longest -reigning monarch will be 96 when thousands gather in London for a series of events over the first weekend in June, including Trooping the Color, her birthday parade, on June 2.



If Meghan and Harry both go it will be the first time the Duchess has stepped foot on the UK's soil since they quit royal life.

It would also be the first opportunity for family members to meet Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, their daughter, who was born in June.

An invite is not a foregone conclusion, however, as tensions remain high between Harry and Meghan and the royal family.