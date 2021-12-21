Victoria Beckham goes down another route for this year’s fashions

Victoria Beckham amazed fans as she rocked a festive jumper featuring American rapper Kanye West this weekend.

The former Spice girl has gone down another route for this year’s fashions, opting for a Kanye West outfit.



The 47-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself in a navy jumper adorned with the rapper’s face, surrounded by snowflakes.

The mum-of-four's amazing post gives an impression as she is a secret fan of Kim kardashian's estranged husband and has a special place in her heart.

The fashion designer gave a sweet caption to the photo: 'Yep!! You're right! It is a Kanye Christmas tee!'



Victoria's blue top was covered in white snowflakes and had a huge image of the 44-year-old rapper on the front wearing a Santa hat with ‘Yeezy’ across it.

In the picture, which garnered massive likes and hearts, Victoria looked radiant with a pretty makeup and wore her brunette tresses in loose waves over her shoulders.

Victoria Beckham has unveiled her unusual choice for a Christmas jumper, and fans were massively into it.