Victoria Beckham goes down another route for this year’s fashions

Victoria Beckham amazed fans as she rocked a festive jumper featuring American rapper Kanye West this weekend.
The former Spice girl has gone down another route for this year’s fashions, opting for a Kanye West outfit.
The 47-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram story to share a snap of herself in a navy jumper adorned with the rapper’s face, surrounded by snowflakes.
The mum-of-four's amazing post gives an impression as she is a secret fan of Kim kardashian's estranged husband and has a special place in her heart.
The fashion designer gave a sweet caption to the photo: 'Yep!! You're right! It is a Kanye Christmas tee!'
Victoria's blue top was covered in white snowflakes and had a huge image of the 44-year-old rapper on the front wearing a Santa hat with ‘Yeezy’ across it.
In the picture, which garnered massive likes and hearts, Victoria looked radiant with a pretty makeup and wore her brunette tresses in loose waves over her shoulders.
Victoria Beckham has unveiled her unusual choice for a Christmas jumper, and fans were massively into it.
Keanu Reeves starrer 'The Matrix: Resurrections' will hit the theatres on Dec. 22
The Queen is reportedly "worried" that a tragedy could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the throne
Farhan Akhtar will return to the director's chair with 'Jee Le Zaraa,' starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia...
Meghan and Harry reportedly donated to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights
Queen keeps awake at night and she is understandably very worried
Dutt says he is tired of asking Munna Bhai director Rajkumar Hirani to revive the comedy hit