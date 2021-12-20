Queen 'fully expected' to cancel Christmas Day walkthrough: Report

Queen Elizabeth might cancel Christmas Day walkabout after calling off the annual family lunch.

The Royal Family’s traditional Christmas celebrations are under close scrutiny amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

In the light of the ongoing circumstances, the monarch might close her gates for the royal watchers, who normally gather to greet her and her family.

As per Mirror, staff say they “fully expect” public access to be denied on Christmas Day to refrain from a COVID outbreak.

"Of course everyone would love everything back to normal – but the situation is anything but," added the source.

Every Christmas, hundreds of royal admirers stand in lines to meet the Queen in Sandringham. This would be the second time this would be canceled, the first one being in 2020.