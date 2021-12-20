Queen 'fully expected' to cancel Christmas Day walkthrough: Report

Queen Elizabeth might cancel Christmas Day walkabout after calling off the annual family lunch.
The Royal Family’s traditional Christmas celebrations are under close scrutiny amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
In the light of the ongoing circumstances, the monarch might close her gates for the royal watchers, who normally gather to greet her and her family.
As per Mirror, staff say they “fully expect” public access to be denied on Christmas Day to refrain from a COVID outbreak.
"Of course everyone would love everything back to normal – but the situation is anything but," added the source.
Every Christmas, hundreds of royal admirers stand in lines to meet the Queen in Sandringham. This would be the second time this would be canceled, the first one being in 2020.
Anushka Sharma 'seeks privacy' for her daughter Vamika
The electronic music festival is a move by Saudi's leaders in efforts to change its conservative image
Kanye West gets a tag of ‘modern day Santa Clause’ after donating 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a sequined green gown and gold earrings which she previously wore during her 2019...
Aishwarya Rai and Bachchan family in trouble for off-shore companies
Hailey Baldwin's latest tattoo reads "new york", underneath a diamond