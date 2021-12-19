Sarah Ferguson admits Diana would be proud of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sara Ferguson dishes Princess Diana would be happy to see son Prince Harry living a happily married life with Meghan Markle.
Speaking on Italian show Porta a Porta this Tuesday, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's former wife shared that Meghan Markle is an essence of Harry' well-being and she loves to see the couple blissfully married.
“The most important thing—and I know Diana if she were here, would say that—is they are happy," said Sarah.
She added: “And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now.”
Reports confirm it was Diana who introduced Andrew to Sarah back in the days. In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine, Sarah said she became "best friends" with Diana, who she affectionately called "Duch", when they were in their teens.
