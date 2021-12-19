Sarah Ferguson admits Diana would be proud of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson admits Princess Diana would be proud of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sara Ferguson dishes Princess Diana would be happy to see son Prince Harry living a happily married life with Meghan Markle.

Speaking on Italian show Porta a Porta this Tuesday, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's former wife shared that Meghan Markle is an essence of Harry' well-being and she loves to see the couple blissfully married.

“The most important thing—and I know Diana if she were here, would say that—is they are happy," said Sarah.

She added: “And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now.”

Reports confirm it was Diana who introduced Andrew to Sarah back in the days. In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine, Sarah said she became "best friends" with Diana, who she affectionately called "Duch", when they were in their teens.