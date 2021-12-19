Tom Holland is thankful to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stunt doubles: ‘Legends’

Tom Holland is garnering a massive response for his hotly-released film Spider-Man: No Way Home but the actor himself showered praises on the stunts doubles.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 25-year-old actor penned a cute note to thank Luke Scott and Greg Townley who performed the stunts in the super-hero film.

Dropping an adorable photo of himself goofing around with his ‘lads’, he wrote along the photo, “Without these legends this movie wouldn’t be half as good.”

Expressing gratitude towards the young men, Holland added, “Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication.”

Recalling all the best moments spent together on the sets of Marvel's already hit instalment, the Unchartered actor said, “ From Luke’s crash into the stairs to Greg’s falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider.”

“It’s been an adventure. Love you lads,” he added.



