Sofia Vergara leaves fans awestruck with her latest snap

Saturday December 18, 2021
By Web Desk
December 18, 2021
Actress Sofia Vergara has amazed  her admirers with her new picture, showing off her fit physique in  tiny black outfit.

The 49-year-old  Colombian actress, who loves sharing sizzling snaps, left fans awestruck with her style, reclining in a leather chair and with her long, dark locks worn loose.

The Modern Family star threw it back to the noughties when she shared a fabulous photo on Instagram on Friday.

The television personality simply captioned it: "#tbt Los Angeles early 2000's."

It didn't take long for fans to rush in with compliments, with one wrote: "Just as beautiful today as then."

Another added: "But now, I think you look more beautiful."

Several others gushed over her stunning appearance . Her sky-high heels and more took the opportunity to tell her they miss Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara has been enjoying plenty of time with her real, off-screen family, and recently shared snapshots and videos from her Thanksgiving with her loved ones.