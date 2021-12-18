Brad Pitt to keep it ‘low-key’ on 58th birthday amid custody battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt turned 58 today on December 18th but he’s not holding huge birthday bash, reported People.

According to the outlet, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actor is taking a ‘low-key’ route to ring in his birthday.

While quoting its source, the publication revealed, “He plans to have a low-key birthday. Just sort of hanging out."

“He's staying low-key in general. That's really the kind of guy he is anyway,” it added.

The insider also detailed that Pitt had a challenging year amidst the ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Therefore, he is looking forward to spend his special day positively.

"It was a challenging year for everybody with COVID and filming amidst that... trying to stay positive and think about next steps and look ahead and hopefully have an even more positive year," the outlet added.

The source shared, “The situation with the kids is still a difficult situation. It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through."