Georgina Rodriguez responds to trolls: 'I’ve always been very strong'

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has slammed the critics trolling her for her upcoming Netflix series.



The Argentinian-born beauty, who is expecting twins with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has no fear of critics trolling her because she is 'strong with personality.'

The 27-year-old model, in conversation with the Spanish edition of Cosmopolitan, said: 'I’ve always been very strong and had a lot of personality.'

In the new documentary focusing on her rags-to-riches life she is waiting for partner Cristiano to pop the question more than five years after they began dating.



The streaming giant has not announce the date for the show, called Soy Georgina, but Georgina has insisted she is ready for any bad reviews that come her way.

Georgina started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2016 after he walked into the Madrid clothes boutique.