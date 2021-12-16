 
December 16, 2021
In the presence of Kate Middleton and William, 'Royal Variety Performance' to go air on Sunday

When will 'Royal Variety Performance' release on TV?

By Web Desk
December 16, 2021
 Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton last month attended this year’s Royal Variety Performance. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they met amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music at the event.

Good news for royal fans who have been  eagerly waiting for the  event to go air.

According to Royal Variety Performance organizers the event will be aired on Sunday  7:20 pm on ITV1.

The show is held in aid of The Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance." 