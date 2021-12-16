Music producer Flow La Movie dies in Florida-bound plane crash

Renowned Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, along with his family, including his four-year-old son, died in a private jet crash in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The musician, whose full name is José Angel Hernandez, was well known for his Billboard chart-toppers hits including Te Boté and AM, was one of nine total, who lost their lives in the crash, along with his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and his son, Jayden Hernandez, according to Helidosa Aviation Group.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sadness,” the company said in a statement, without identifying the cause of the accident.

As per PEOPLE reported, the flight records showed that the Florida-bound Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport but not long after, attempted to make an emergency landing, crashed at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Reps. for Flow did not immediately respond to media’s request for comment. Following the news of his death, tributes from the Latin music fraternity began to pour in on social media for the 38-year-old producer.