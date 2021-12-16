PM Imran Khan inaugurates Skardu International Airport

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a large crowd in Skardu. Photo: screengrab

SKARDU: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated the much-awaited Skardu International Airport and the strategic Jaglot-Skardu road.

Addressing a large gathering of PTI supporters and locals at the Municipal Stadium in Skardu, PM Imran Khan said that the airport will help promote international tourism in the region.

"No country in the world can progress without developing its remote areas," the prime minister said, adding that his government was focused on developing Gilgit-Baltistan like other remote areas of the country.

Talking about the importance of an international airport in Skardu, he said, "I cannot tell you how your lives are about to change with the help of this facility. You cannot perceive it right now, but I can."

The prime minister said that he had travelled far and wide around the world but no place in the world is as beautiful as Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured locals that the PTI-led government will ensure connectivity of Skardu to other parts of the country so that the potential of local tourism can also be exploited fully.

'Health cards to be provided to people in GB'

The prime minister said that the health insurance scheme has covered the whole population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the same is being launched in Punjab from next month.

He said the health cards will also be provided to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan under which they will be able to avail medical treatment worth one million rupees from the public or private hospitals.

He said we have also launched the Kamyab Pakistan initiative to uplift the underprivileged segments of the society.