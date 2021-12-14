Josh Peck to reunite with Miranda Cosgrove on ‘iCarly’ reboot

Former 'Drake & Josh' co-stars Peck and Cosgrove will be seen in a season two episode of the 'iCarly' reboot

Former Drake & Josh co-stars Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove are all set to reunite on sets of the new reboot of Cosgrove’s hit show iCarly.

According to People magazine, Peck has signed on to make a guest appearance on a season 2 episode of the iCarly reboot as Carly’s (Cosgrove) manager, Paul.

Talking about the upcoming reunion, Peck said, “Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play.”

"Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating,” he added.

The 2000s Nickelodeon stars earlier played step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2004. Cosgrove then scored iCarly on the network from 2007 to 2012.

The show was then renewed in 2021 by Paramount+ and now focuses on Carly re-launching her viral web show for a new audience.