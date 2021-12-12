‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander suffers pregnancy loss at 38 weeks

The real estate agent turned to Instagram to open up about the “hardest day of my life”

Maya Vander, star of the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, had a stillbirth at 38 weeks of pregnancy on Thursday, revealing the heartbreaking news on Friday.

The real estate agent turned to Instagram to open up about the “hardest day of my life”, sharing a picture of a memory box full of her baby’s belongings.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” Vander wrote.

"What was a regular weekly check-up turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me,” she added.



She also addressed the followers of her show directly, saying, “Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date 'question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Vander shares two kids, 19-month-old daughter Elle, and 2-year-old son Aiden, with her husband.