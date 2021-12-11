PM ready to hold talks with all except 'looters of nation's wealth'

MIANWALI: I am "ready for talks" with everyone, but there will "never" be any reconciliation with those who "looted the nation's wealth", Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.
His remarks came during a public procession in Mianwali.
The premier has gone to his ancestral town to inaugurate several projects, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said, ahead of his arrival.
"Whether it is Waziristan or Balochistan, we will resolve all issues through dialogue.
"However, those who came to power and stole money will not be given an NRO (concession under National Reconciliation Ordinance) or offered reconciliation," the premier said in his address.
"Every civilised society puts such people in jail; it does not reconcile with them," he added.
PM Khan said that countries go poor when "big thieves" go scot-free and those who commit petty theft are thrown into jail.
More to follow.
