Thursday December 09, 2021
Six million people react to Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures within a few hours

Katrina Kaif on Thursday tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal

By Web Desk
December 09, 2021
Katrina Kaif  on Thursday announced that she got married to Indian actor Vickey Kaushal.

The "Sooryavanshi" actress  used her Instagram, where she is followed by more than 58 million people,  to make the announcement .

Katrina shared multiple pictures on  the  photo and sharing app where friends, Bollywood and thousands of fans sent blessings to the couple .

The  Instagram post by the "Bharat" star garnered  almost  six million likes  in three hours.