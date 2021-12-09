Six million people react to Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures within a few hours

Katrina Kaif on Thursday announced that she got married to Indian actor Vickey Kaushal.
The "Sooryavanshi" actress used her Instagram, where she is followed by more than 58 million people, to make the announcement .
Katrina shared multiple pictures on the photo and sharing app where friends, Bollywood and thousands of fans sent blessings to the couple .
The Instagram post by the "Bharat" star garnered almost six million likes in three hours.
Fans have crafted throwback videos featuring the timeline of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance
Prince Harry and Prince Charles reportedly had been facing a fallout in their relationship
The case at the High Court in London came after some 15 public figures also settled claims against NGN over...
Salman Khan is going to Saudi Arabia as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left reeling over Christmas party scandal
Alia Bhatt blushed when a reporter asked if ‘R’ is lucky for her amid RRR trailer launch