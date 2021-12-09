Six million people react to Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures within a few hours

Katrina Kaif on Thursday announced that she got married to Indian actor Vickey Kaushal.

The "Sooryavanshi" actress used her Instagram, where she is followed by more than 58 million people, to make the announcement .

Katrina shared multiple pictures on the photo and sharing app where friends, Bollywood and thousands of fans sent blessings to the couple .

The Instagram post by the "Bharat" star garnered almost six million likes in three hours.