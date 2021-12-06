Zendaya tickles ribs with hilarious quip about Tom Holland height difference

Zendaya leaves fans in fits of laughter with a hilarious quip about her height difference with Tom Holland.

The actor left fans in fits while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home on The Graham Norton Show, this Friday.

"There she was quoted saying, "There's a particular stunt, I don't know if it's in this, where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there.”



She also went on to say, "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.”

But "Because of our height difference … we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool and I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me.”

Before concluding she also remarked, "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you', It's so nice to be caught for a change."

Check it out below:

