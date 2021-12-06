Billie Eilish fans get excited to see her at JFK Airport in NY

Billie Eilish's faced an uneasy situation at JFK Airport in New York Saturday when some of her excited fans tried to get closer to her beloved singer.

The award-winning musician's two bodyguards had to stave her overzealous fans away as she traversed her way through the terminal.



The 19-year-old singer might have been little confused to have such a troubling situation that compelled her bodyguards to step in dealing with the fans.

Billie, who previously went to court for a protective order against a man harassing her and is potentially dangerous, was spotted at JFK Airport wearing a chic black outfit when the incident took place.

