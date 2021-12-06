Chris Cuomo's Instagram post that didn't age well

TV show host Chris Cuomo received severe backlash on his last Instagram post which contained a video as CNN fired him from his job.

"Walking into vacation like…" he captioned his video that he had posted on November 24.

Commenting on his post, a user wrote, "This post didn't age well. Bye!!"

Another said, "More like walking into a suspension for shady stuff for your brother."

"Walking into that courtroom very soon too! Shame on you," read one comment.

His post was flooded with comments about his termination from the job at CNN.

CNN fired veteran anchor and correspondent Chris Cuomo, the cable news channel said Saturday, amid an investigation into his involvement with helping defend brother Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor, against sexual misconduct allegations.

Chris Cuomo had been suspended from CNN over the matter just days before his termination.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," a statement posted to CNN´s official communications Twitter account said.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light."

The termination comes after documents surfaced showing that Cuomo, who anchored the 9:00 pm news slot, offered advice to his politician brother that was deemed too close for comfort by his employer.



