Abhishek Bachchan slams trolls for targeting his daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is fine with trolls attacking him but he says his 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is off-limits.
While talking about his upcoming film Bob Biswas with Bollywood Life, Abhishek discussed the online hate and criticism he often receives about his work.
When asked how he deals with people dragging his family into their trolling, Abhishek said, “It is completely unacceptable and something I will not tolerate it.”
“I am fair game; I am a public figure that's fine but my daughter is out of bounds to you. And if you truly mean what you have to say, please come to my face and we'll see how much guts you have,” he challenged.
Abhishek shares daughter Aaradhya with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradya in 2011.
