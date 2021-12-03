Kim Kardashian's popularity rises as she starts 'dating' Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian's popularity seems to be rising on social media after she reportedly started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, her husband Kanye has been trying to mend fences with her amid rumors of Kim's relationship with Davidson.



Story is that the reality TV show star who is world's 8th most followed people on Instagram has now crossed 266 million followers.

She amassed 266 million followers by sharing 5,391 posts. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star follows back only 157 people that include family and friends and a few celebrities.

Kim Kardashian earlier this year filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after the rapper ran for US president in last year's US election.



