Meeting fails to end deadlock between PTI, PML-Q over new LG system in Punjab

Deadlock continues between PTI and PML-Q over new local body system in Punjab. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The latest round of talks between the ruling PTI and its key coalition partner, PML-Q, has failed to end the deadlock over the new local body system in Punjab.

A joint virtual meeting between the senior leaders of PTI and PML-Q was held on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema attended the meeting via video link.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, however, represented the provincial government during the talks.

The meeting failed to break the ice and the deadlock continues to persist between the two sides.

The PML-Q was of the view that they will not support any such local government system that would deprive the rural areas of their due rights. The PML-Q lawmakers said that the proposed new LG system gives more representation to the urban areas as compared to the rural areas. They said that it was not acceptable for their party.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q had suggested to make Tehsil Councils part of the local body system and end the condition of education for the slot of District Council chairman.

PML-Q expresses concern over Punjab LG system

On November 25, PML-Q had expressed concern over the new local government system in the province.

The PML-Q ministers, during the Punjab cabinet meeting, had expressed reservations about the new local government system in the province. Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan had left after expressing reservations at the cabinet meeting.

Bao Rizwan had said that the PML-Q ministers were not consulted about the new local government system.