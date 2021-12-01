Sandra Bullock talks about insecurities around 'skin colour' of her adopted kids

American actor Sandra Bullock is opening up about the societal pressures after adopting her African-American kids.
In a Red Table Talk interview on Tuesday, the 57-year-old revealed that she 'sometimes' wished she and her children's skin color 'matched' so that people accepted them as a family.
"To say that I wished our skins matched... sometimes I do," the Oscar winner told Jada Pinkett Smith.
Bullock continued: "Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies.
Jada's daughter, Willow at this point expressed her opinion, saying it is the bond that really matters.
"It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no color. We don't have to put a color on..." Willow iterated to which Bullock replied: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."
Bullock is a mother two two African-American kids-son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, eight.
