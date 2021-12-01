 
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Sandra Bullock talks about insecurities around 'skin colour' of her adopted kids

'It would be easier on how people approach us,' says Sandra Bullock

By Web Desk
December 01, 2021
Sandra Bullock talks about insecurities around 'skin colour' of her adopted kids

American actor Sandra Bullock is opening up about the societal pressures after adopting her African-American kids.

In a Red Table Talk interview on Tuesday, the 57-year-old revealed that she 'sometimes' wished she and her children's skin color 'matched' so that people accepted them as a family.

"To say that I wished our skins matched... sometimes I do," the Oscar winner told Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bullock continued: "Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies.

Jada's daughter, Willow at this point expressed her opinion, saying it is the bond that really matters.

"It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no color. We don't have to put a color on..." Willow iterated to which Bullock replied: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."

Bullock is a mother two two African-American kids-son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, eight.