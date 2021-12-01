Aijaz Aslam's father passes away

Actor Aijaz Aslam's father has met with his creator, confirm celebrity friends.
The news has been announced by Aslam's friend and actor Adnan Siddiqui.
Siddiqui turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share his grief with fans. The cause of the death has not been disclosed.
"Saddened to inform you that our dear friend Aijaz Aslam’s father passed away a while ago. Keeping the family in our prayers. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah," wrote Adnan Siddiqui.
Updating fans about the obituary, co-star Faysal Quraishi announced the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Wednesday, December 2.
Take a look:
