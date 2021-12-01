Divorce rate hits all-time high in Pakistan: survey

KARACHI: The divorce rate has surged to an all-time high in Pakistan, according to a 2019 Survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

58% of Pakistanis believe that divorce rates in Pakistan have increased in the country, said the survey. It added that 2 out of every 5 Pakistanis believe that the in-laws are responsible for most of these cases.

Covid-19 pandemic is also among the reasons for the rising divorce cases in Pakistan, especially in 2020 and 2021.

The numbers of depression and anxiety cases among people due to working from home with minimal activities to do are no surprise. On top of this, many couples went through privacy issues. Adding on to the Covid-19 depressions were relationship problems with no room to open up and resolve pressures for both men and women. This has resulted in many cases of domestic violence; a significant number of intimate partner violence cases have also been reported.

According to police reports, in the first quarter of 2020 alone, 3800 divorce cases were filed in Karachi. Most recently between January to November 2021, the District Judiciary of Rawalpindi also reported 10,312 cases of divorce, khula, guardianship and maintenance. Also, 13,000 more cases are awaiting adjudication in the family courts of Rawalpindi district.

Forced marriages are another main factor apart from many others that has added to the reasons why the divorce rate is increasing in Pakistan.

Criminal and family lawyer Advocate Hamid Rashid Gondal reveals that divorce cases in the rural regions of Pakistan have especially escalated. It is mainly because forced marriages in the pressure of family honour are still significantly high.