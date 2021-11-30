Got7’s Young-Jae to star in upcoming web series with Choi Ye-Bin

Got7 member Choi Young-Jae is gearing up to showcase his acting skills after being roped in for an upcoming web drama, co-starring The Penthouse star, Choi Ye Bin.

Based on a famed webtoon, the series, titled as Love & Wish, will be the first romance project for the 25-year-old singer to play the male lead in.

The drama which is produced by Cube Entertainment, will portray a story of love and friendship of high-school students.

Young-Jae will be seen helming the character of Kim Seung-Hyu while Ye-Bin will play the role of Son De-Eun.

The production house shared that a different tale based on the original story will be told in the drama, after which fans have started counting down the days till mid of December.