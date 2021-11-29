 
close
Monday November 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor welcomes new week with bright note: See pic

Shraddha Kapoor embraced Monday morning with a sweet and vibrant smile

By Web Desk
November 29, 2021
Shraddha Kapoor welcomes new week with bright note: See pic
Shraddha Kapoor welcomes new week with bright note: See pic 

Actress Shraddha Kapoor embraced Monday morning with a sweet and vibrant smile as she shared glimpses on social media.

Shraddha never fails to impress fans with her beauty despite busy work schedules.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 actress posted a stunning snap of herself as she soaked in the morning sunshine in the garden.


The star donned a yellow tee with a white bottom flaunting her no makeup glow wearing a bright smile.

Fans showered her post with love and praise and were left awestruck by her flawless beauty. 