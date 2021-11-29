Shraddha Kapoor welcomes new week with bright note: See pic 

Actress Shraddha Kapoor embraced Monday morning with a sweet and vibrant smile as she shared glimpses on social media.
Shraddha never fails to impress fans with her beauty despite busy work schedules.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 actress posted a stunning snap of herself as she soaked in the morning sunshine in the garden.
The star donned a yellow tee with a white bottom flaunting her no makeup glow wearing a bright smile.
Fans showered her post with love and praise and were left awestruck by her flawless beauty.
Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next project, 'Shehzada', releasing in November 2022
Kartik Aaryan recently opened up on channelling a different character in his hotly-released film, 'Dhamaka'
Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is ready to make her debut in an upcoming romantic Bollywood film
The decision to remove the queen as head of state will be a first in three decades
Iqra Aziz recently showered love over her husband Yasir Hussain in an adorable birthday wish
Sania Mirza in a recent talk show revealed the one question that she is tired of answering in interviews