Kartik Aaryan’s all smile as he films ‘Shehzada’ in the middle of streets

Kartik Aaryan seemed to be in high-spirits amid his upcoming film, Shehzada’ s shooting around Jama Masjid in Delhi.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh star is currently giving his best to put on a flawless performance on big screen in his next movie and while doing so he was spotted filming in the middle of narrow streets of India’s capital.
A video was shared by Pinkvilla, in which Luka Chuppi actor can be seen donning a green shirt paired with black jacket as he talked with his team.
Fans, who were delighted to see their favourite actor up so close, couldn’t hold back as one yelled, ‘Kartik Bhai’ to grab his attention.
Listening to his name being called out, Aryan turned around towards fans and burst into laughter.
The 31-year-old actor has recently demonstrated amazing acting skills in Netflix’ action/thriller movie, Dhamaka.
