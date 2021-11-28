Sinf-e-Aahan girls Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and more pose with DG ISPR

The cast of Sinf-e-Aahan was spotted posing alongside DG ISPR Babar Iktikhar and his wife over the weekend.

Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Dananeer Mobeen ad Tashi Kalidasa were seen smiling ear to ear in ethnic wear as they stood alongside Major general Babar Iftikhar.

The first episode of the serial aired on Saturday night. Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and addresses the challenges of women who strive to serve the country.





