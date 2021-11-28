 
November 28, 2021
Sinf-e-Aahan girls Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and more pose with DG ISPR

Sinf-e-Aahan addresses the challenges of women who strive to serve the country

By Web Desk
November 28, 2021
The cast of Sinf-e-Aahan was spotted posing alongside DG ISPR Babar Iktikhar and his wife over the weekend.

Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Dananeer  Mobeen ad Tashi Kalidasa were seen smiling ear to ear in ethnic wear as they stood alongside  Major general Babar  Iftikhar.

The first episode of the serial aired on Saturday night. Sinf-e-Aahan is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and addresses the challenges of women who strive to serve the country.