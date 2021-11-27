Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Prince Andrew's previous links with Epstein likely to come under spotlight

Prince Andrew's name is not likely to be mentioned when the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell begins next week, according to UKs Daily Express.

Opening statements Monday are set to launch the much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.



Ghislaine Maxwell

Speaking to the publication, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said when Maxwell appears in the dock to plead her innocence, it will command "World attention".

It said Andrew's previous links with Epstein will be put under an increased spotlight due to the high profile nature of the event.



AFP adds:

Following the death of Epstein -- a multimillion-dollar money manager who befriended countless celebrities, including Britain´s Prince Andrew -- prosecutors vowed to pursue co-conspirators, resulting in Maxwell´s arrest in July 2020.

She has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has complained of unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

Maxwell´s alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and relate to four unnamed women, including two who say they were just 14 and 15 years old when they were sexually abused.

Prosecutors say Maxwell befriended girls with shopping and movie theater trips, later coaxing them into giving Epstein nude massages at his various residences, during which he would engage in sex acts before giving them money.

US government attorneys say she sometimes participated in the alleged abuse, at her London home and at Epstein´s properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach and New Mexico.

Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York´s official coroner ruled a suicide.