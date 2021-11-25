Jessie J bares emotions in performance after suffering from miscarriage

Jessie J left her audience emotional when she bared her feelings in her two-hour performance just a day after she had suffered from a miscarriage.
The singer had showed up for her LA show at The Hotel Café and candidly shared with the crowd over her emotional state after her devastating pregnancy loss.
"I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was [expletive]."
She went on ... "This year has been hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through ... I lost my baby and I know I'm going to be OK."
As for how she got the strength perform, she answered that before the show, saying, "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."
The Red Notice star surprised the fan with his personal customized truck
Kareena proved that she's the ultimate fitness enthusiast in Bollywood with her latest Instagram post
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently confirmed their romance and have been spotted together multiple times
John Abraham reflected on meeting Amitabh Bachchan at his residence after the release of 'Dhoom'
Varun Dhawan unveiled his first look in his upcoming movie 'Bhediya' on Thursday
Zahid Ahmed ditched long, sappy birthday messages on wife Amna Zahid’s birthday on Wednesday