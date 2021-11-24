Kate Middleton cracks a joke to rescue William from awkward situation

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made fun of her beloved husband Prince William during an event this week.



Prince William's amazing wife left royal fans into stitches as she with her sense of humour at the Royal Variety Performance, apparently rescuing William from an awkward situation.

The Queen's grandson, in a clip filmed behind the scenes of the show, could be heard clearing his throat and speaking with a hoarse voice during the exchange.



The Duchess - who apparently noticed it - joined his beloved's conversation by cracking a joke at his expense, as she referred to the possible cause of William's hoarse voice: "It's too much singing."

Kate Middleton won hearts of the guests with her words as all started laughing all of a sudden.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter later, also sent royal fans into a frenzy, as they dropped their sweet words on their love life.

The funny clip was first shared by their fans who captioned: "Poor William was chocking and needed water and when the water was finally given to him, Catherine came to see him and joked: 'It's too much singing.'"