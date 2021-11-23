Khurram Parvez at risk of being charged with fake terrorism-related crimes: UN envoy

SRINAGAR: Expressing fears that human rights activist Khurram Parvez may be implicated in false terrorism-related cases by the Indian authorities, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor has said that he is not a terrorist.
Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly arrested Parvez from his house in Jammu and Kashmir.
Parvez, 44, is chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), Indian media reported.
Taking to Twitter, Mary Lawlor said, “I am hearing disturbing reports that Khurram Parvez was arrested today in Kashmir and is at risk of being charged by authorities in India with terrorism-related crimes.”
“He [Khurram Parvez] is not a terrorist, he is a human rights defender,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention here that Parvez was also on similar charges in 2016 a day after he was barred from boarding a flight to attend a UN human rights forum in Geneva. Parvez, however, was released later.
Indian PM frames virtual money as a domain that needs to be closely policed
The US and its allies in Gulf urged Iran to take advantage of the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging the...
Taliban say their initial information showed the bomb was attached to a minibus moving in a suburb of the Afghan capital
Russia has declined the US accusation that it had endangered the International Space Station by destroying one of its...
India's Home Minister Amit Shah says corridor will re-open Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations
Russia's President Putin and his French counterpart Macron voiced dissatisfaction over the worsening situation in...