Shawn Mendes flaunts his toned abs as he returns to IG after split with Camila Cabello

Popular Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is back on Instagram. The Summer of Love singer returned to the social media platform for the first time since his break-up with girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Treat You Better crooner, 23, shared some pictures of himself from a cool surfing session.
In his latest shirtless photos, Mendes flaunted his toned abs, as he took his surfing board and posed for camera. He also thanked the photographer in Spanish for clicking his cool snaps in the water.
For those unversed, Camila and Shawn announced their split via the latter's social media account. The former couple ended their relationship after two years together. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," a part of the joint statement from them read.
