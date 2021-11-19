Justin Bieber's Resorts World Arena date sells out within minutes

Justin Bieber sent Birmingham fans into a frenzy as he launched his hotly anticipated tour.

The super popstar, who is set to perform at Resorts World Arena as part of his Justice World Tour, won hearts as he made the announcement about the tour.



The tickets for the Birmingham date at Resorts World Arena has reportedly been sold out within 30 minutes. Excited fans of the super popstar have snapped up the tickets.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, the tour will see the Canadian singer to more than 20 countries and play dozens of dates. More shows are set to be announced in Asia and the Middle East shortly.

According to Ticketmaster, all venues except for Aberdeen were running low on tickets within minutes, indicating phenomenal demand for the singer. There were only few official platinum tickets left for the Resorts World Arena show in Birmingham on February 22, 2023.