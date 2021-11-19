Aayush Sharma warns wife Arpita Khan on 7th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma warned his wife Arpita Khan as they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shared a loved-up photo with Arpita to wish her on their wedding anniversary.

He said, “Happy Anniversary Love @arpitakhansharma .. Cant believe it’s already 7 years since god blessed me with a partner like you.”

The actor continued, “Can’t believe you’ve managed to survive my bad jokes and stupid conversations. Super proud of you.”

“PS - with each passing year my humour is going to get worse. Be ready,” Sharma warned.

Arpita also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted PDA-filled photos on their big day.

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot on November 18, 2014 and they share two children son Ahil and daughter Ayat together.