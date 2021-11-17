BISE Sukkur announces result for HSC Part-II Annual Examination 2021, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Humanities, Commerce Groups

SUKKUR: Controller Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Fakhurddin on Wednesday announced the results of the Intermediate Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Humanities, Commerce Groups.
Pre-Medical
The controller said 23,821 students registered for the Pre-Medical examinations, out of which, 20,357 passed, 3,141 failed, 12 remained absent, while the result of 77 has been withheld for various reasons.
He said that 7,525 candidates secured A1 grade and 6,494 A grade.
Pre-Engineering
The controller said that 13,671 candidates registered for the Pre-Engineering examination, out of which 12 students were absent and 2,170 failed. As many as 3,580 secured A1 grade and 3,526 A grade.
Commerce
In the Commerce Group's exam, 387 candidates registered, out of which 60 secured A1 grade and 92 A grade. A total of 303 passed and 51 failed.
Humanities
A total of 1,010 candidates registered in the Humanities Group's exam, out of which 8 secured A1 grade and 15 A grade, while 118 failed.
