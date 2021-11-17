The Kid LAROI pens note revealing he is taking break from music

The Kid LAROI has shared that he is taking a break from music to work on himself.

In a letter to his fans the 18-year-old, who is the voice behind STAY and WITHOUT YOU, shared that he is taking a momentary break to focus on his debut album.

"It's been a wild year to say the least. Seeing the impact of the project and hearing about how it's helped and changed so many people's lives is [expletive] beautiful — but also incredibly surreal," the Australian rapper wrote.

"It's the reason why I do this [expletive]. My life has also changed so much this past year because of it and I owe it all to every single one of you."

He added, "There is no way I will ever be able to repay you."

"During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album," he wrote.

"I'm going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible."

"I'll be back soon, I promise. I love you, LAROI. Goodbye, for now."

Take a look:







